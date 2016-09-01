South African finance minister complied fully with police - lawyers

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan has complied fully with an investigation by the Hawks police unit and has offered to help their inquiries, his lawyers said on Thursday in the latest round of a public spat that has hit local markets.

"The Minister responded fully to all the Hawks' enquiries, offered to provide any further assistance they might require and scrupulously acted in accordance with the law," Gordhan's lawyers, Gildenhuys Malatji, said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)