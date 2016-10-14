FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Gordhan dismisses fraud charge as "frivolous"
October 14, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

South Africa's Gordhan dismisses fraud charge as "frivolous"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday dismissed fraud charges laid against him this week as "frivolous" and said he would carry on with his job, including delivering an interim budget at the end of the month.

Speaking via video link to a Thomson Reuters investment conference in Cape Town, Gordhan also said the economy was bottoming out and had every chance of expanding by more than 1 percent next year. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

