JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Africa Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday that among the challenges the country faced was a "difficult political year" for the ruling African National Congress but that he saw "green shoots" of economic growth.

Gordhan was speaking in an interview with the eNCA TV news channel before the unveiling of his annual budget on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Louise Ireland)