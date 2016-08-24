South African finmin says unable to meet with police on Thursday

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will not present himself to police on Thursday as he had nothing further to say about the matters under investigations, his lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gordhan's lawyers were responding to summons from an elite police unit that had requested Gordhan present himself to them over an investigation into a suspected rogue spy unit in the tax service, fuelling speculation that there was a plot to oust him. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and James Macharia; Editing by Joe Brock)