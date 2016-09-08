South Africa's finance minister says no legal basis for police probe

CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday that a police investigation into his role in setting up a surveillance unit at the tax service suspected of spying on politicians had no legal basis.

"I do not know why the investigation by the Hawks is pursued against me as there is no foundation or any basis in law for such investigation. I also do not know the intentions behind the investigation," Gordhan said in a written response to questions in parliament. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)