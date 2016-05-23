South Africa's prosecuting authority says finmin not facing arrest

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is not being investigated for espionage for his part in establishing a surveillance unit in the revenue service during his time in charge, the state prosecutor said on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams asked South Africans to "stop deriving political mileage of this matter," following media reports last week that the minister's arrest was imminent.