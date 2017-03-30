FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
South Africa's Zuma says Gordhan replaced as finance minister by Gigaba
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 5 months ago

South Africa's Zuma says Gordhan replaced as finance minister by Gigaba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has appointed Malusi Gigaba as the country's new finance minister, replacing Pravin Gordhan who was sacked in a cabinet reshuffle, a statement from the president's office just after midnight on Thursday said.

Zuma also said that Sfiso Buthelezi was appointed Deputy Finance Minister replacing Mcebisi Jonas.

"I have directed the new ministers and deputy ministers to work tirelessly with their colleagues to bring about radical socioeconomic transformation and to ensure that the promise of a better life for the poor and the working class becomes a reality," Zuma said. (Reporting by James Macharia, editing by G Crosse)

