a year ago
South Africa's finance minister defends tax unit under police probe
August 24, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

South Africa's finance minister defends tax unit under police probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that an investigative unit set-up while he was head of the tax authority was lawful, two days after police summoned him over concerns it breached surveillance regulations.

The Hawks police unit asked Gordhan and other former officials at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to report on Thursday morning in relation to contravention of surveillance regulations. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
