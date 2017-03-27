South Africa's Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back"

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he had not been recalled to South Africa by his President, but "asked to come back home" and had been planning to do so anyway.

The South African President's office said in a statement on Monday that President Jacob Zuma had instructed his finance minister to return immediately from an investor roadshow to Britain and the United States, without giving a reason for the decision.

Gordhan, asked by Reuters on the sidelines of investor meetings if he would return said "yes", adding he had not planned to be part of the U.S. leg of the investor roadshow anyway. He declined comment on reasons for his recall and, asked if he expected a cabinet reshuffle, said: "That's the boss' perogative."

A South African delegation was due to hold meetings in London on Monday and Tuesday, then Boston on Wednesday and New York on Thursday and Friday. (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker. Edited by Mike Dolan)