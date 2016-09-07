South Africa finance minister says wants viable SAA in five years

CAPE TOWN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he wanted the loss-making, state-owned national air carrier to become financially viable in five years' time and to discontinue unprofitable routes.

Gordhan also told parliament that the reappointment last week of Dudu Myeni, an ally of President Jacob Zuma, as the chairwoman of South African Airways (SAA) for one year was done to assist in the handover to new board members. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)