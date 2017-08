JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma sacked Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday, eNCA television said, after days of speculation that has rocked the country's markets and currency.

The news could not be independently confirmed by Reuters, and it was unclear who would replace Gordhan. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)