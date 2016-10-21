FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
South Africa's Standard Bank says govt cannot stop bank account closures
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 10 months ago

South Africa's Standard Bank says govt cannot stop bank account closures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank said on Friday it agreed with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan that the government could not intervene when a bank closes the accounts of a client.

Gordhan last week filed an affidavit to have a court declare he could not interfere with moves by South Africa's major banks to cut ties with businesses owned by Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, brothers who have been the subject of a state probe into allegations they have undue influence over President Jacob Zuma.

Oakbay Investments, owned by the Guptas, has said Gordhan's affidavit is flawed and it's lawyers would challenge it in court.

"Standard Bank agrees with the Minister of Finance that the Government is not by law empowered or obliged to intervene in the relationship between a bank and its customers as regards the closing of bank accounts," the bank said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.