5 months ago
South Africa union leader says expects to meet Gordhan at London roadshow
March 27, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa union leader says expects to meet Gordhan at London roadshow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - A South African union leader who is due to attend an investor roadshow with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan denied reports on Monday that he had been ordered by President Jacob Zuma to return from the trip.

"I spoke to him (Gordhan) five minutes ago and he said he was looking forward to seeing me in London tomorrow," Dennis George, the General Secretary of the Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA), told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

