March 30, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 5 months ago

S.Africa's Zuma calls meeting of top ANC officials amid reports of Gordhan sacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has called a meeting of the ruling African National Congress' (ANC) top six officials, amid reports that Zuma plans to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a senior party source and Eye Witness News said on Thursday.

The meeting, which is currently underway, comes hours after the ANC-allied South African Communist Party said it objected to a plan by Zuma to sack Gordhan, while the main opposition said it would call a vote of no-confidence in Zuma over the matter. (Reporting by Joe Brock and James Macharia)

