7 months ago
South Africa registering pesticides for use against maize-attacking armyworms
February 2, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 7 months ago

South Africa registering pesticides for use against maize-attacking armyworms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THABAZIMBI, South Africa, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's agriculture ministry is registering pesticides for use against the fall armyworm in the event that tests confirm the presence of the Central American pest in the country's maize belt, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We don't have any registered pesticides for the fall armyworm because we have never had it here before. We are busy with the registration process now," Bomikazi Molapo told Reuters.

Authorities expect to make a positive identification within days. The use of pesticides on commercial crops in South Africa is strictly regulated and legal clarity around what chemicals to use will be required to fight any armyworm outbreak.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

