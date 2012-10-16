FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Group Five to buy back Mvela stake
October 16, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's Group Five to buy back Mvela stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South African construction company Group Five said on Tuesday it would buy back a roughly 11 percent stake in it now held by black empowerment partner Mvelaphanda Group, which is looking to sell off its assets.

Group Five said the shares would be then transferred to black empowerment trusts representing its staff and local community in order to preserve its level of black shareholding.

South African companies are required to keep a certain level of black shareholders under a programme designed to right the inequalities of the apartheid era. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)

