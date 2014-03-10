FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Super Group buys into Great Wall's S.Africa auto business
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

Super Group buys into Great Wall's S.Africa auto business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, March 10 (Reuters) - South African logistics company Super Group, has bought a majority stake in Chinese-backed Great Wall Motors SA, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Great Wall made its debut seven years ago in Africa’s top automotive exporter, where its pick-ups and sports utility vehicles compete with market leaders such as Toyota, Ford and Nissan.

Super Group Chief Executive Peter Mountford did not give a value for the 50.1 percent acquisition.

In South Africa, Great Wall has a network of 75 dealers, over 50,000 vehicles on the road and a parts distribution warehouse.

South Africa’s competitive auto sector is recovering from a damaging strike late last year which hurt exports and is also struggling with subdued domestic demand as higher interest rates curb spending.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.