JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Harmony Gold said on Sunday about 200 miners had not been located after an underground fire started at its Kusasalethu mine during maintenance.

The company said in statement that 287 of the 486 workers were safely in the underground refuge bays and that mine rescue teams were trying to locate the other workers. The fire was still in the process of being contained, Harmony said. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by David Evans)