Harmony Gold says 280 miners rescued after underground fire

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Harmony Gold said on Sunday about 280 employees were rescued with no injuries or deaths recorded after an underground fire at its Kusasalethu mine.

“Kusasalethu update: 280 people brought safely to surface, no casualties or injuries reported,” the company said on its Twitter page. Harmony earlier said 287 out of 487 employees had reached an underground refuge chamber, with 199 unaccounted for. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)