JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The executive chairman of South Africa’s Hosken Consolidated Investments has resigned, he said in an e-mail to staff on Monday, citing an “intolerable” relationship with the board of the investment firm.

“The relationship of confidence and trust between myself and the board of HCI has broken down due to the manner in which the HCI board has conducted itself,” Marcel Golding said in the e-mail seen by Reuters. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock)