Integrity of S.Africa's e.tv 'not up for negotiation' -executive
October 28, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Integrity of S.Africa's e.tv 'not up for negotiation' -executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The principles of editorial independence and integrity at South Africa’s e.tv are “not up for negotiation,” the chairman of the leading private broadcaster’s parent company said in an e-mail to staff on Tuesday.

“Apart from an ideological rejection of political interference, there are compelling business reasons never to allow this to happen,” John Copelyn, the chairman of Sabido Investments, said in the e-mail seen by Reuters.

E.tv, South Africa’s only private free-to-air network, is majority owned by Sabido, whose biggest shareholder is Hosken Consolidated Investments. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock)

