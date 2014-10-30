FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's HCI names acting head of unit after Golding's departure
October 30, 2014

S.Africa's HCI names acting head of unit after Golding's departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Hosken Consolidated Investments has appointed Chief Financial Officer Kevin Govender as the acting chief executive of its Sabido unit, HCI’s CEO said on Thursday, following the high-profile exit of another executive.

Marcel Golding resigned as executive chairman of HCI and chief executive of its Sabido unit this week following a tussle with the board that he said was over editorial independence at South Africa’s only free-to-air private broadcaster, a group company.

The spat has raised questions and fueled debate about media freedom in South Africa. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

