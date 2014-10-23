FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's HCI shares hit after chairman suspended
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's HCI shares hit after chairman suspended

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with share price, adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares of South Africa’s Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) fell as much as 6 percent after the firm suspended its executive chairman over alleged “gross misconduct”.

HCI said after the close of trade on Wednesday it had suspended Executive Chairman Marcel Golding pending an inquiry into charges “of a very serious nature warranting disciplinary action”.

However, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday the allegations were “unlikely to adversely affect the operations of the company, or materially affect its financial performance”.

Investors hammered the stock in early trade, sending it down as much as 6.7 percent at one point. By 1040 GMT it had recovered some losses and was down 2.5 percent at 149.08 rand($13.60).

Investment firm HCI has stakes in several large South African firms, including hotel and gaming group Tsogo Sun and drinks firm KWV. Golding is HCI’s second-largest shareholder with around 7 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Golding, who could not be immediately reached for comment, has launched proceedings to stay the inquiry, the company said, adding its disciplinary process was due to proceed on Monday. (1 US dollar = 10.9539 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.