South Africa's IDC to divest some shares
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

South Africa's IDC to divest some shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, April 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will over the next five years divest some shares from its holdings in listed and unlisted companies, a senior official said on Tuesday.

IDC did not say how much it plans to divest from its 80 billion rand ($10.17 billion) portfolio or release details on what shares are on its chopping block. It will keep its strategic stakes in petrochemical company Sasol and iron ore miner Kumba.

“The divestment from mature investments is very much part of the IDC’s business model,” Gert Gouws, the IDC’s chief financial officer told journalists.

The IDC, which invests in green energy industries, mining and the manufacturing sectors of Africa’s largest economy, has a 13 percent stake in Kumba and just under 8 percent in Sasol.

Gouws said the value of the IDC’s shares in listed companies was in excess of 50 billion rand, while in unlisted companies it was “north” of 30 billion rand.

“We can expect over the next five years to increase our borrowings very significantly to manage that debt-to-equity, which is currently 12 percent, to closer to the 30 percent, possibly even a bit more,” he said.

$1 = 7.8637 South African rand Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

