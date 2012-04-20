S.Africa's IDC says in loan talks with China

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is in talks with China for a loan to invest in sectors such as infrastructure development and health, chief executive Geoffrey Qhena said on Friday.

Qhena also told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on infrastructure development that the IDC, a state investment agency, had arranged another loan with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the government workers’ pension fund.

The IDC aims to invest more than 100 billion rand ($12.75 billion) over the next five years, mainly in state-owned utilities such as Eskom and Transnet, Qhena said.

“We’ve concluded with the PIC a facility,” Qhena said, declining to reveal the amount. “We are also concluding something with China, which we will announce in due course.” ($1 = 7.8426 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)