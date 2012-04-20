FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's IDC says in loan talks with China
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's IDC says in loan talks with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is in talks with China for a loan to invest in sectors such as infrastructure development and health, chief executive Geoffrey Qhena said on Friday.

Qhena also told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on infrastructure development that the IDC, a state investment agency, had arranged another loan with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the government workers’ pension fund.

The IDC aims to invest more than 100 billion rand ($12.75 billion) over the next five years, mainly in state-owned utilities such as Eskom and Transnet, Qhena said.

“We’ve concluded with the PIC a facility,” Qhena said, declining to reveal the amount. “We are also concluding something with China, which we will announce in due course.” ($1 = 7.8426 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.