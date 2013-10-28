South Africa's AMCU union says members vote for Implats strike

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said on Monday its members voted to strike at Impala Platinum, but it would not immediately give the company a 48-hour notice, suggesting a stoppage might still be averted.

“Yes, we got the mandate, they voted for the strike. But we are not in a rush to serve them notice, we want to clear up and discuss some issues first,” AMCU spokesman Jimmy Gama told Reuters. AMCU’s wage talks with the world’s second-largest platinum producer broke down last week. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)