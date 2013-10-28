FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's AMCU union says members vote for Implats strike
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 28, 2013 / 4:48 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's AMCU union says members vote for Implats strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said on Monday its members voted to strike at Impala Platinum, but it would not immediately give the company a 48-hour notice, suggesting a stoppage might still be averted.

“Yes, we got the mandate, they voted for the strike. But we are not in a rush to serve them notice, we want to clear up and discuss some issues first,” AMCU spokesman Jimmy Gama told Reuters. AMCU’s wage talks with the world’s second-largest platinum producer broke down last week. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.