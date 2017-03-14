South Africa's manufacturing output up 0.8 percent year/year in January

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 5 months ago

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing volumes would rise by 1.05 percent year-on-year in January.

On a month-on-month basis, factory production fell 0.4 percent and edged down by 0.4 percent also in the three months to January compared with the previous three months. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Louise Ireland)

