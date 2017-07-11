Deals of the day-Julius Baer, Western Digital, Tata Steel, Sanofi
July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, July 11 South Africa's manufacturing output fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, contracting less than expected, after falling by 4.2 percent in April, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing volumes would contract by 4.5 percent year-on-year in May.
Factory production on a month-on-month basis fell 0.3 percent, but was up 0.4 percent in the three months to May compared with the previous three months. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and gold mining stocks, while the heavyweight financials group also lost ground.