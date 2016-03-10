FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's new Ingula hydro plant seen fully operational in Jan 2017
March 10, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

South Africa's new Ingula hydro plant seen fully operational in Jan 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, March 10 (Reuters) - Another unit at South Africa’s new Ingula hydro plant generating 333 megawatts (MW) was linked to the national grid on Sunday and full operation of the 1,332 MW station is expected in January 2017, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.

Africa’s most industrialised country is building new power plants to stave off energy shortages affecting economic growth.

State-owned utility Eskom has said it will increase its capital expenditure by 44 percent to 324 billion rand ($21 billion) over the next five years to build new power stations. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

