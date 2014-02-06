FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Investec profit flat, may sell U.K. mortgage unit
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's Investec profit flat, may sell U.K. mortgage unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South African lender and asset manager Investec on Thursday reported flat earnings for the first nine months of the year, hit by a downturn in the rand currency and as it wrote fewer loans.

Investec, which is already looking to sell some of its Australia businesses, said it would also consider the sale of its British mortgage business, Kensington.

The bank said total operating income for the nine months to end-December was just 1 percent higher.

Investec, which is also listed in London and reports its results in pounds, said it was hit by the sharp slide in the rand.

Core loans fell by 9 percent to 16.8 billion pounds ($27 billion), while impairment losses shrunk by 26 percent.

Third party assets under management decreased by 2 percent to 108 billion pounds.

Investec’s shares were flat in Johannesburg at 0735 GMT, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise by the Top-40 index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.