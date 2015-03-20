FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Investec FY earnings to rise but weak rand to slow growth
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Investec FY earnings to rise but weak rand to slow growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Investec expects full-year earnings growth after increasing the funds it manages, the investment bank and asset manager said on Friday but warned that a weaker rand currency would hurt group results.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said in a statement that its Wealth and Investment and Asset Management businesses had received a combined 5 billion pound ($7 billion) in net fund inflows during the financial year.

However, the rand’s depreciation against the pound would hurt the group’s overall results for the year ending March 2015, Investec said, adding that the rand had depreciated about 11 percent over the period.

$1 = 0.6782 pounds Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.