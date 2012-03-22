FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa says has suspended Iran oil imports
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 22, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 6 years ago

S.Africa says has suspended Iran oil imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa has suspended almost all of its oil imports from Iran and intends to abide by a U.S. request to significantly drop its supplies from the state, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.

“(To my knowledge), no Iranian oil is flowing into our country,” deputy foreign minister Ebrahim Ebrahim told a news conference.

“If there is any, it is very little.”

South Africa is on a State Department list of 12 countries that buy Iranian oil and could be subject to U.S. sanctions unless they significantly cut purchases. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by Ed Stoddard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.