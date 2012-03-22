S.Africa says has suspended Iran oil imports

PRETORIA, March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa has suspended almost all of its oil imports from Iran and intends to abide by a U.S. request to significantly drop its supplies from the state, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.

“(To my knowledge), no Iranian oil is flowing into our country,” deputy foreign minister Ebrahim Ebrahim told a news conference.

“If there is any, it is very little.”

South Africa is on a State Department list of 12 countries that buy Iranian oil and could be subject to U.S. sanctions unless they significantly cut purchases. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by Ed Stoddard)