FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa says hopes to resume Iran oil imports in three months
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
September 9, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa says hopes to resume Iran oil imports in three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Africa is looking to resume oil imports from Iran, once its biggest supplier of crude, and hopes to resolve “sanction issues” that have blocked purchases within the next three months, its deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.

South Africa halted crude purchases from Iran in June 2012 because of Western pressure. South Africa bought around 68,000 barrels of oil per day from Iran in the month before exports halted, around a quarter of its crude oil needs.

The announcement by deputy South African foreign minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo came after more than a day of talks in Pretoria with her Iranian counterpart. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.