S.Africa's Sasol finds alternatives to Iran crude
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

S.Africa's Sasol finds alternatives to Iran crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals group Sasol has found alternative supplies of crude oil to replace product coming from Iran, the company said on Thursday.

Sasol said in January its oil unit was procuring 12,000 barrels per day, or 20 percent of the crude required by its Natref refinery, from Iran.

“In view of recent developments regarding trade restrictions, introduction of both petroleum and non-petroleum sanctions and heightened military presence in the Straits of Hormuz, Sasol Oil has sourced alternate suppliers to meet its crude oil requirements,” the company said in an emailed response to questions. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)

0 : 0
