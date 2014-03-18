FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Steinhoff to buy more JD Group shares
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Steinhoff to buy more JD Group shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South African furniture group Steinhoff offered to increase its holding of debt-laden subsidiary JD Group to 98 percent to rescue the household retailer from “challenges” in the consumer market and credit market.

Steinhoff, which currently owns 56.8 percent of the ailing JD Group, said it would provide quick and much-needed financial support to the company, which is saddled with bad debt because of cash-strapped consumers failing to make payments.

“JD Group is facing many challenges in the furniture retail and consumer finance business segments. These challenges will take some time and additional capital to overcome,” said Steinhoff.

In February, JD Group reported heavy losses and nearly doubled the money set aside to cover customers’ unpaid debts.

Shares of JD Group surged 28.4 percent to 28.21 rand, while Steinhoff rose 1 percent to 53.45 rand. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.