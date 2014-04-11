S.Africa's JD Group prices $240 mln rights issue at no discount

April 11 (Reuters) - South African furniture retailer JD Group Ltd priced its $240 million rights offer at its current share price on Friday, to shore up its balance sheet after a spike in bad debts.

Under the offer underwritten by its controlling shareholder Steinhoff, JD Group would sell 99.3 million shares, or 30 percent of the company, at 25 rand each to raise 2.48 billion rand ($240 million).

Shareholders would get 44 new rights offer shares for every 100 held, JD Group said in a statement. Shares in the struggling company hardly moved on the news and were down 0.6 percent at 24.84 rand at 1513 GMT.

Steinhoff, which built up its stake to 86 percent from 57 percent in recent weeks by offering its own shares exchange for those in JD Group, could end up owning all of the credit-based retailer and potentially delist it.

Steinhoff has said it would provide quick and much-needed financial support to the company, which is saddled with bad debts because of cash-strapped consumers failing to make payments.

JD Group also said Chief Executive Officer David Sussman, whose is on leave for personal reasons, will retire and acting CEO Peter Griffiths will take over from Monday. ($1 = 10.3975 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)