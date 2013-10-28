FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Offshore investors net sellers of South African bonds, stocks
October 28, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors net sellers of South African bonds, stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 600 million rand
($61 million) worth of South African bonds last week and 2.1 billion rand in
stocks, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.    
           
    Bonds                                                                       
       
                       Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date         
                         25/10/13    26/10/12        2013        2012       
    Purchases (bln rand)     18.0        15.8       675.4       884.6      
    Sales (bln rand)         18.6        15.5       628.6       801.3      
    Net purchases            -0.6         0.3        46.8        83.2    
 
    Equities                                                                    
       
                       Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date        
                         25/10/13    26/10/12        2013        2012        
    Purchases (bln rand)     11.4         8.2       546.7       431.4       
    Sales (bln rand)         13.5         7.8       527.3       443.5        
    Net purchases            -2.1         0.4        19.3       -12.2  
 ($1 = 9.8213 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
