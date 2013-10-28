TABLE-Offshore investors net sellers of South African bonds, stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 600 million rand ($61 million) worth of South African bonds last week and 2.1 billion rand in stocks, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Bonds Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 25/10/13 26/10/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 18.0 15.8 675.4 884.6 Sales (bln rand) 18.6 15.5 628.6 801.3 Net purchases -0.6 0.3 46.8 83.2 Equities Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 25/10/13 26/10/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 11.4 8.2 546.7 431.4 Sales (bln rand) 13.5 7.8 527.3 443.5 Net purchases -2.1 0.4 19.3 -12.2 ($1 = 9.8213 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)