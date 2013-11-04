FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Offshore investors buy South African bonds, sell stocks
November 4, 2013

Offshore investors buy South African bonds, sell stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought 1.5 billion rand ($147.51 million)
worth of South African bonds last week and sold 374 million rand in stocks, data from the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.    
           
    Bonds                                                                               
                       Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date         
                         1/11/13    2/11/12        2013        2012       
    Purchases (bln rand)    14.9       12.4       690.2       897.0
    Sales (bln rand)        13.4       14.6       642.0       815.9
    Net purchases            1.5       -2.1        48.3        81.1
 
    Equities                                                                            
                       Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date        
                         01/11/13    02/11/12        2013        2012        
    Purchases (bln rand)     11.1        11.7       557.7       443.1       
    Sales (bln rand)         11.4         7.5       538.7       451.0
    Net purchases           -0.37         4.2        19.0        -7.9  
 ($1 = 10.1689 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
