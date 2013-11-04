Offshore investors buy South African bonds, sell stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought 1.5 billion rand ($147.51 million) worth of South African bonds last week and sold 374 million rand in stocks, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Bonds Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 1/11/13 2/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 14.9 12.4 690.2 897.0 Sales (bln rand) 13.4 14.6 642.0 815.9 Net purchases 1.5 -2.1 48.3 81.1 Equities Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 01/11/13 02/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 11.1 11.7 557.7 443.1 Sales (bln rand) 11.4 7.5 538.7 451.0 Net purchases -0.37 4.2 19.0 -7.9 ($1 = 10.1689 South African rand) (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by David Dolan)