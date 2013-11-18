FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks, bonds
November 18, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks, bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 7.2 billion rand ($708 million)
worth of South African stocks last week and 3 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg
Stock Exchange showed on Monday.      
             
    Stocks                                                                                      
            
                         Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date           
                           15/11/13    16/11/12        2013        2012         
  Purchases (bln rand)         10.9        10.7       579.4       464.7  
  Sales (bln rand)             18.1        11.5       568.4       471.2  
  Net purchases                -7.2        -0.8        11.0        -6.5  
    Bonds                                                                                       
             
                         Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date          
                           15/11/13    16/11/12        2013        2012          
  Purchases (bln rand)         15.0        13.6       718.7       924.1         
  Sales (bln rand)             18.0        11.9       677.9       839.5  
  Net purchases                -3.0         1.8        40.8        84.6 
 ($1 = 10.1690 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
