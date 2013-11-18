TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks, bonds

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 7.2 billion rand ($708 million) worth of South African stocks last week and 3 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Stocks Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 15/11/13 16/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 10.9 10.7 579.4 464.7 Sales (bln rand) 18.1 11.5 568.4 471.2 Net purchases -7.2 -0.8 11.0 -6.5 Bonds Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 15/11/13 16/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 15.0 13.6 718.7 924.1 Sales (bln rand) 18.0 11.9 677.9 839.5 Net purchases -3.0 1.8 40.8 84.6 ($1 = 10.1690 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)