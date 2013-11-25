FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks and bonds
November 25, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks and bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 6.3 billion rand ($625 million)
worth of South African stocks last week and 3 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg
Stock Exchange showed on Monday.       
              
    Stocks                                                                                      
                                 
                          Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date            
                            22/11/13    23/11/12        2013        2012          
   Purchases (bln rand)         13.5         6.0       592.9       470.7   
   Sales (bln rand)             19.8         7.6       588.2       478.9   
   Net purchases                -6.3        -1.6         4.7        -8.2
  
    Bonds                                                                                       
                                   
                          Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date           
                            22/11/13    23/11/12        2013        2012           
   Purchases (bln rand)         15.2        19.4       733.9       943.5          
   Sales (bln rand)             18.2        14.0       696.1       853.4   
   Net purchases                -3.0         5.5        37.8        90.1  
 ($1 = 10.0840 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
