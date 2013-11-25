TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks and bonds

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 6.3 billion rand ($625 million) worth of South African stocks last week and 3 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Stocks Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 22/11/13 23/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 13.5 6.0 592.9 470.7 Sales (bln rand) 19.8 7.6 588.2 478.9 Net purchases -6.3 -1.6 4.7 -8.2 Bonds Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 22/11/13 23/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 15.2 19.4 733.9 943.5 Sales (bln rand) 18.2 14.0 696.1 853.4 Net purchases -3.0 5.5 37.8 90.1 ($1 = 10.0840 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)