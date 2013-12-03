FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African bonds and stocks
December 3, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African bonds and stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 2.5 billion rand ($243 million)
worth of South African bonds last week and 2.4 billion rand in stocks, according to data from
the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
               
    Bonds                                                                                       
                    
                           Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date             
                             29/11/13    30/11/12        2013        2012           
    Purchases (bln rand)          6.5        19.9       740.4       963.5    
    Sales (bln rand)              9.0        19.7       705.0       873.1    
    Net purchases                -2.5         0.3        35.3        90.4 
   
    Stocks                                                                                      
                    
                           Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date            
                             29/11/13    30/11/12        2013        2012            
    Purchases (bln rand)         11.8        11.1       604.7       481.8           
    Sales (bln rand)             14.3        11.6       602.5       490.5    
    Net purchases                -2.4        -0.5         2.2        -8.6   
 ($1 = 10.2813 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

