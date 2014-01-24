FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares, sell bonds
January 24, 2014 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares, sell bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought 1.9 billion rand ($171 million)
worth of South African shares last week but sold more than 700,000 rand in bonds, data from the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Friday. 
 
                      STOCKS
                       Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date              
                         17/01/14   18/01/13       2014       2013              
  Purchases (bln rand)       14.7       15.3       26.9       35.1             
  Sales (bln rand)           12.7       19.0       28.1       36.3      
  Net purchases              1.9       -3.8       -1.2        -1.2        
    
                      BONDS  
                        Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date              
                          17/01/14   18/01/13       2014       2013             
  Purchases (bln rand)        15.0       18.9       26.3       47.7      
  Sales (bln rand)            10.7       19.4       14.8       25.1      
  Net purchases               -0.7       -2.0       -4.2        1.7   
    ($1 = 11 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
