TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares, sell bonds

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought 1.9 billion rand ($171 million) worth of South African shares last week but sold more than 700,000 rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Friday. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 17/01/14 18/01/13 2014 2013 Purchases (bln rand) 14.7 15.3 26.9 35.1 Sales (bln rand) 12.7 19.0 28.1 36.3 Net purchases 1.9 -3.8 -1.2 -1.2 BONDS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 17/01/14 18/01/13 2014 2013 Purchases (bln rand) 15.0 18.9 26.3 47.7 Sales (bln rand) 10.7 19.4 14.8 25.1 Net purchases -0.7 -2.0 -4.2 1.7 ($1 = 11 South African rand) (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman)