TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African assets

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 4.7 billion rand worth of South African bonds last week and 1.6 billion rand in stocks, according to data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Bonds Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 06/12/13 07/12/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 17.4 50.0 757.8 984.3 Sales (bln rand) 22.1 47.0 727.1 891.4 Net purchases -4.7 3.1 30.7 92.8 Stocks Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 06/12/13 07/12/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 10.4 10.9 615.1 492.7 Sales (bln rand) 12.0 8.9 614.5 499.3 Net purchases -1.6 2.0 0.6 -6.6 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)