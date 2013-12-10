FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African assets
#Financials
December 10, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African assets

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 4.7 billion rand worth of South
African bonds last week and 1.6 billion rand in stocks, according to data from the Johannesburg
Stock Exchange. 
                
    Bonds                                                                                       
                        
                            Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date              
                              06/12/13    07/12/12        2013        2012            
     Purchases (bln rand)         17.4        50.0       757.8       984.3     
     Sales (bln rand)             22.1        47.0       727.1       891.4     
     Net purchases                -4.7         3.1        30.7        92.8  
 
 
    Stocks                                                                                      
                   
                            Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date             
                              06/12/13    07/12/12        2013        2012             
     Purchases (bln rand)         10.4        10.9       615.1       492.7            
     Sales (bln rand)             12.0         8.9       614.5       499.3     
     Net purchases                -1.6         2.0         0.6        -6.6  
 

 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

