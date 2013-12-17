FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African shares and bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African shares and bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold more than 1.1 billion rand ($107
million) worth of South African shares and over 381 million rand in bonds last week , data from
the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday.
                                           STOCKS
                        Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date             
                          13/12/13    14/12/12        2013        2012             
 Purchases (bln rand)         13.2        15.7       628.2       508.4            
 Sales (bln rand)             14.3        12.9       628.8       512.2     
 Net purchases                -1.1         2.8        -0.5        -3.9  
 
                                            BONDS   
                        Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date              
                          13/12/13    14/12/12        2013        2012            
 Purchases (bln rand)         16.8        47.4       772.2     1,001.1     
 Sales (bln rand)             17.2        46.6       739.6       908.6     
 Net purchases                -0.4         0.8        32.6        92.4  
 ($1 = 10.3158 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.