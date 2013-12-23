FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African shares, buy bonds
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African shares, buy bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold nearly 166 million rand ($16
million) worth of South African shares but bought 795 million rand in bonds last week, data from
the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
                                           STOCKS
                        Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date             
                          20/12/13    21/12/12        2013        2012             
 Purchases (bln rand)         11.7        12.9       639.9       521.3            
 Sales (bln rand)             11.8        11.7       640.6       524.0     
 Net purchases                -0.2         1.2        -0.7        -2.7  
 
                                            BONDS   
                        Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date              
                          20/12/13    21/12/12        2013        2012            
 Purchases (bln rand)          6.5         5.0       778.7     1,006.1     
 Sales (bln rand)              5.7         4.0       745.3       912.7     
 Net purchases                 0.8         1.0        33.4        93.5  
 ($1 = 10.3465 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.