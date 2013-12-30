TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares but offload bonds

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 325 million rand ($31 million) worth of South African shares last week but sold more than 631 million rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 27/12/13 28/12/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 3.4 3.2 643.3 524.5 Sales (bln rand) 3.1 3.4 643.7 527.4 Net purchases 0.3 -0.1 -0.4 -2.9 BONDS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 27/12/13 28/12/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 0.7 4.5 779.4 1,010.6 Sales (bln rand) 1.3 4.4 746.6 917.1 Net purchases -0.6 0.1 32.8 93.6 ($1 = 10.4780 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)