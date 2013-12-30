FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares but offload bonds
December 30, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares but offload bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 325 million rand ($31
million) worth of South African shares last week but sold more than 631 million rand in bonds,
data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. 
                                             STOCKS
                        Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date             
                          27/12/13    28/12/12        2013        2012             
 Purchases (bln rand)          3.4         3.2       643.3       524.5            
 Sales (bln rand)              3.1         3.4       643.7       527.4     
 Net purchases                 0.3        -0.1        -0.4        -2.9  
 
                                            BONDS   
                        Week ended  Week ended  Yr-to-date  Yr-to-date              
                          27/12/13    28/12/12        2013        2012            
 Purchases (bln rand)          0.7         4.5       779.4     1,010.6     
 Sales (bln rand)              1.3         4.4       746.6       917.1     
 Net purchases                -0.6         0.1        32.8        93.6  
 ($1 = 10.4780 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
