TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares but sell bonds

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 617 million rand worth of South African shares last week but sold nearly 1.7 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 03/01/14 04/01/13 2014 2013 Purchases (bln rand) 3.0 6.5 3.0 6.5 Sales (bln rand) 2.4 3.7 2.4 3.7 Net purchases 0.6 2.9 0.6 2.9 BONDS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 03/01/14 04/01/13 2014 2013 Purchases (bln rand) 12.7 12.6 12.7 12.6 Sales (bln rand) 14.4 12.3 14.4 12.3 Net purchases -1.7 0.3 -1.7 0.3 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)