FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares but sell bonds
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors buy South African shares but sell bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 617 million rand worth of
South African shares last week but sold nearly 1.7 billion rand in bonds, data from the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

                                         STOCKS
                      Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date             
                        03/01/14   04/01/13       2014       2013             
 Purchases (bln rand)        3.0        6.5        3.0        6.5            
 Sales (bln rand)            2.4        3.7        2.4        3.7     
 Net purchases               0.6        2.9        0.6        2.9  
      
                                         BONDS   
                      Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date              
                         03/01/14  04/01/13       2014       2013            
 Purchases (bln rand)        12.7      12.6       12.7       12.6     
 Sales (bln rand)            14.4      12.3       14.4       12.3     
 Net purchases               -1.7       0.3       -1.7        0.3  
 
 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.