TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks, bonds
January 13, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks, bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 3.7 billion rand ($346 million)
worth of South African shares last week and 1.7 billion rand in bonds, data from the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. 
 
                      STOCKS
                       Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date              
                         10/01/14   11/01/13       2014       2013              
  Purchases (bln rand)        9.2       13.2       12.2       19.8             
  Sales (bln rand)           13.0       13.6       15.4       17.2      
  Net purchases              -3.7       -0.3       -3.1        2.5   
    
                      BONDS  
                        Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date              
                          10/01/14   11/01/13       2014       2013             
  Purchases (bln rand)         9.0       21.7       11.3       28.8      
  Sales (bln rand)            10.7       19.4       14.8       25.1      
  Net purchases               -1.7        2.3       -3.5        3.7   
 ($1 = 10.6886 South African rand)

 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
