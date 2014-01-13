TABLE-Offshore investors sell South African stocks, bonds

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Offshore investors sold 3.7 billion rand ($346 million) worth of South African shares last week and 1.7 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 10/01/14 11/01/13 2014 2013 Purchases (bln rand) 9.2 13.2 12.2 19.8 Sales (bln rand) 13.0 13.6 15.4 17.2 Net purchases -3.7 -0.3 -3.1 2.5 BONDS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 10/01/14 11/01/13 2014 2013 Purchases (bln rand) 9.0 21.7 11.3 28.8 Sales (bln rand) 10.7 19.4 14.8 25.1 Net purchases -1.7 2.3 -3.5 3.7 ($1 = 10.6886 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)