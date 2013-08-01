South Africa's bourse to launch faster trading facility in 2014

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange plans a new facility next year that will allow it to significantly increase trading speeds and draw more high-frequency traders to Africa’s largest bourse.

The JSE said in a statement the new co-location centre, to be launched in the first half of 2014, would permit brokerages to place their own computer servers at the bourse and dramatically reduce the time delay, or latency, of trades.

It will cut the latency to 100 microseconds, from the current fastest time lag of 2,400 microseconds. The difference is critical for hedge funds and other high-frequency traders who use sophisticated algorithms to place stock bets.

“Clients demand faster execution speeds and exchanges need to offer these in order to compete,” Leanne Parsons, Director of the JSE’s Equity Market, said in a statement.

“Co-location potentially offers huge benefits for our market in terms of volumes and liquidity, which in turn could lead to better price discovery.”

Most of the demand for higher speeds is by UK-based firms, the JSE said, but local software providers and data vendors are also keen on the benefits of co-location, such as less bandwidth costs and reduced reliance on network service providers.

The bourse, whose companies have a combined market value of more than $811 billion according to Thomson Reuters data, has been focused on increasing trading speed to win more business.

Last year it rolled out a faster trading platform, moving its main system to Johannesburg from London. Currently about 65 of its trades come from algorithmic trading. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)