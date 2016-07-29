FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa regulator to look into incorrect bourse data
July 29, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

South Africa regulator to look into incorrect bourse data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) said on Friday it would look into a programming error that resulted in the JSE Ltd, which runs the stock exchange, to publish incorrect data about the trading of equities by non-residents.

"The error has raised concerns in the market and amongst fellow regulators. The Financial Services Board wishes to assure the market that it is looking into the circumstances of the lead up and causes of the error, and will be taking appropriate steps in this regard," the FSB said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)

